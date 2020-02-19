Posted: Feb 19, 2020 9:55 AMUpdated: Feb 19, 2020 9:56 AM

Garrett Giles

The shade structure at a popular park in Bartlesville is getting a little bit closer to being repaired.

According to the City of Bartlesville’s Engineering Department, a manufacturer is set to ship the fabric top sometime this week for the Dinosaur Park (a.k.a. the Civitan Park). Severe weather last spring damaged the shade structure’s cover beyond repair (pictured).

Apart from the shadow cover, other equipment was unaffected by the storms. Children and parents continue to use the Dinosaur Park when skies are clear. The sun only shines a little brighter on park goers.

Funding for the replacement cover was approved by the Bartlesville City Council in this fiscal year's budget, which began July 1, 2019 and ends June 30, 2020. Up to $7,000 had been proposed for the fixture of the shadow cover at Bartlesville's Dinosaur Park.