Posted: Feb 19, 2020 10:01 AMUpdated: Feb 19, 2020 10:02 AM

Garrett Giles

The December sales tax report for the City of Dewey is in and it shows that the city is seeing great increases in collections.

According to the report, the City of Dewey collected $72,612 in sales tax. Meanwhile, the tobacco tax came in at a total of $596 and the use tax came in at a total of $17,961.

Overall, the City of Dewey saw a 15.17-percent increase in collections in December 2019 compared to December 2018.