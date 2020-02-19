Posted: Feb 19, 2020 10:12 AMUpdated: Feb 19, 2020 11:51 AM

Tom Davis

The Rogers State University Bartlesville Scholarship Fundraising Breakfast is being held Friday, March 27, 2020, from 7:45 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn in Dowtown Bartlesville featuring a Silent Auction.

Your cost? The event is open to the public at no cost to individuals. Donations will be accepted during the campaign. Table Sponsorships begin at $600 and sponsorship packages are available to meet philanthropic interests and marketing goals. The fair market value is $15 per person for food and beverages.

Your participation at the RSU Bartlesville Scholarship Fundraising Breakfast can help offset cost for tuition, books and supplies for local RSU Bartlesville students.

Tuition Cost per semester: $3,500

Books/Supplies Cost per semester: $1,160

Dollars raised in Bartlesville stay in Bartlesville!

Arrive early to bid on silent auction items. See auction items and rules.

WATCH: Angie Thompson and Jessi Hawkins on KWON's Community Connection Powered by ARVEST