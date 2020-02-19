News
Posted: Feb 19, 2020 10:12 AMUpdated: Feb 19, 2020 11:51 AM
Rogers State University 2020 Bartlesville Scholarship Fundraising Breakfast
The Rogers State University Bartlesville Scholarship Fundraising Breakfast is being held Friday, March 27, 2020, from 7:45 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn in Dowtown Bartlesville featuring a Silent Auction.
Your cost? The event is open to the public at no cost to individuals. Donations will be accepted during the campaign. Table Sponsorships begin at $600 and sponsorship packages are available to meet philanthropic interests and marketing goals. The fair market value is $15 per person for food and beverages.
Your participation at the RSU Bartlesville Scholarship Fundraising Breakfast can help offset cost for tuition, books and supplies for local RSU Bartlesville students.
- Tuition Cost per semester: $3,500
- Books/Supplies Cost per semester: $1,160
- Dollars raised in Bartlesville stay in Bartlesville!
Arrive early to bid on silent auction items. See auction items and rules.
