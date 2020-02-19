Posted: Feb 19, 2020 10:16 AMUpdated: Feb 19, 2020 10:21 AM

Garrett Giles

An amendment to the 2019-2020 Fiscal Year Budget is aimed at helping the Dewey Public Library with the purchase of materials.

City Manager Kevin Trease said the increase in expenditures and the increase in revenues that were made for the library on Tuesday night during a regular City Council meeting is all thanks to funding from the State of Oklahoma in the amount of $15,117. He said this is the second check the City of Dewey has received from the State of Oklahoma this fiscal year for the library.

While it has not yet been discussed with Library Director Sandy Hadley, but the money cannot be used for facility maintenance. It can, however, be used for books, content and other materials the library may need. The money could also be used for salaries.

City Manager Trease said the Dewey Public Library and its Director, Hadley, has seen an average of $20,000 a year in assistance from the state.