Posted: Feb 19, 2020 10:29 AMUpdated: Feb 19, 2020 12:01 PM

Garrett Giles

An equipment lease purchase quote from Arvest Bank in Dewey was discussed by the Dewey Public Works Authority on Tuesday evening.

Mayor Tom Hays said he appreciated having the quotes from Arvest Bank, Armstrong Bank and BancFirst. The goal was to look for quotes locally.

Mayor Hays went on to say that all three banks were given the same opportunity to provide quotes for trucks the Authority was looking to purchase for the City of Dewey’s Public Works Department. He said Arvest appeared to have the best deal, so he asked everyone on the Authority if they wanted to move forward with the quote.

The Dewey Public Works Authority would approve Arvest Bank’s quote in the amount of approximately $170,170. This quote was for the purchase of four trucks for the Public Works Department.

It was also for a new work truck for Dewey City Manager Kevin Trease, who is currently driving a worn down Jeep with approximately 125,000 miles on it. Trease said when he accepted the vehicle from the previous City Manager, the automobile only had about 61,000 miles on it.