Posted: Feb 19, 2020 1:46 PMUpdated: Feb 19, 2020 1:46 PM

Ty Loftis

The Vice President of OPEH&W Health Plan, Ross Naylor, was at Tuesday's Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting to show support of his services for county employees. Naylor explained what set their services apart from others.

Naylor said his plan offers free incentives for those wishing to receive counseling treatment or in need of medical equipment. A 30 day supply of preferred brand insulin would cost $25. The commissioners liked the presentation, but felt it would be necessary for the county employees to get more in depth information.

The county has a health plan lasting January 1st through December 31st. The health plan that OPEH&W offers goes July 1st through June 30th. This is one problem the two parties could face.