Posted: Feb 19, 2020 2:30 PMUpdated: Feb 19, 2020 2:30 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville woman was arrested after allegedly stealing multiple firearms and cash as well. Blair Oldham appeared in custody at the Washington County Courthouse facing charge of grand larceny and larceny under $1,000.

Court documents allege that Oldham took an AR-15 rifle and a nine-millimeter pistol from the victim. It is also alleged that Oldham took other items. This incident took place on January 31 allegedly. Also, in a separate incident Oldham took items from a residence valuing roughly $800. This occurred on January 28.

Oldham is currently in custody on $500 bond from a controlled dangerous substance charge. A $2,000 additional bond was given for the new case.