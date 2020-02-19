Posted: Feb 19, 2020 2:48 PMUpdated: Feb 19, 2020 2:48 PM

Ty Loftis

Program Director for the Harvest Recovery Ranch in Pawhuska, John Chinn, was at Tuesday's Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting and explained what his facility is and what he hopes it will become.

Chinn said his program is designed to last anywhere from 12 to 18 months, depending on the person and they are planning on having activities designed for kids as well.

On Saturday, March 7th, there will be a fundraiser for the group taking place at the Agriculture Building at the Osage County Fairgrounds in Pawhuska. If interested in attending, they ask that you RSVP by this coming Monday. The Harvest Recovery Ranch is located at 1228 S. Pecan Ave. in Pawhuska. For more information, you may call 918-397-5483.