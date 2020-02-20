Posted: Feb 20, 2020 8:59 AMUpdated: Feb 20, 2020 11:04 AM

Garrett Giles

The 38th Annual Washington County Junior Livestock Show will take place at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Dewey towards the end of next week and there will be plenty of fun to be had by all.

On Thursday, Feb. 27th, the Swine Show will take place at 10:00 a.m. and the Sheep Show will start at 6:00 p.m. Then on Friday, Feb 28th, the Goat Show will start at 9:00 a.m. The Cattle Show will start at 2:00 o’clock on Friday afternoon with the Master Showman Show scheduled to take place at 6:00 p.m.

A BBQ Buyers only event will take place at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29th with a public BBQ event slated at 5:00 p.m. At 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, the Awards Presentation will be held and a premium sale will take place at 7:00 p.m.

The Washington County Fairgrounds are located at 1109 N. Delaware Street in Dewey. For a more linear schedule, look below:

Event schedule :

Thursday, February 27th

10:00 a.m. Swine Show

6:00 p.m. Sheep Show

Friday, February 28th

9:00 a.m. Goat Show

2:00 p.m. Cattle Show

6:00 p.m. Master Showman Show

Saturday, February 29th

4:00 p.m. BBQ Buyers Only

5:00 p.m. BBQ Public

6:30 p.m. Awards Presentation

7:00 p.m. Premium Sale