Posted: Feb 20, 2020 9:27 AMUpdated: Feb 20, 2020 9:47 AM

Garrett Giles

Public and private schools in the area are asked to join the Simply Maid 1st Annual Playground Cleaning Competition.

The contest is available to those schools in Washington County, and Nowata County. North Tulsa County schools, which includes Owasso, Collinsville and Skiatook, can join in as well.

To enter, you must enter a schools name on the Simply Made post that was created on Facebook for the contest. Then you must like and share the post to help your school win.

Daily voting is open now until Friday, Feb. 28th. The winning school will be announced on Monday, March 2nd. We have a link to the post here.

Simply Made said a study from homeadvisor.com states: "Rock walls, baby swings, and seesaw were by far the germiest: All three teemed with 9-million CFU/sq. in, - which is over 52,000 times more bacteria than a typical home toilet seat."

Also in the Simply Made Facebook post, they said, "With the flu hitting so hard this year, we wanted to help and give our resources to keep our kids healthy and happy with a CLEAN playground!"

(Photo courtesy: Simply Maid)