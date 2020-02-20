Posted: Feb 20, 2020 10:17 AMUpdated: Feb 20, 2020 10:28 AM

Tom Davis

The 2020 Teacher of the Year and 2020 Rising Star Teacher selected by faculty members at each school site are listed below. They are nominees for District Teacher of the Year and District Rising Star Teacher and all will be celebrated at a public program on Tuesday, February 25 through the auspices of the Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation. This year's program will be held at the Bartlesville Community Center with a reception at 5:30 p.m. followed by the recognition program at 6:00 p.m.

The program will include:

Presentation of Service-Year Increment Pins

Recognition of Kurt Schmoldt Teacher Appreciation recipient (nominations are open to the public and due January 8)

Announcement of the Bartlesville Rising Star Teacher

Announcement of the Bartlesville Teacher of the Year

2020 Site Teachers of the Year

Hoover Elementary/Amanda Daniels 3rd Grade

Jane Phillips Elementary/Terri James 5th Grade

Ranch Heights Elementary/Benjamin Showler Physical Education

Richard Kane Elementary/Abigale Kahler 1st Grade

Wayside Elementary/Shelly Buhlinger 5th Grade

Wilson Elementary/Carrie Christensen 5th Grade

Central Middle School/Andrea Satterfield Computer Applications & Broadcasting

Madison Middle School/Rachel Hough STEM: Project Lead the Way Gateway

Bartlesville High School/Kristina Arguello Spanish

The district Teacher of the Year program is part of the state program that is only open to active classroom teachers who plan to continue teaching in the district in 2020-2021 and meet daily with an assigned group of students to teach a specific curriculum. In our district, the Teacher of the Year program is open to those who have already completed five or more full years of teaching experience in any accredited district AND have continuously taught classes in the district since October 2018. There are no restrictions regarding previous nominees or winners and there is an incomplete online database of past honorees.

2020 Bartlesville Rising Star Teacher Nominees

Hoover Elementary/Jessica Henderson 1st Grade

Jane Phillips Elementary /Taylor Beck née Miller 4th Grade

Ranch Heights Elementary/Alana Murphy Special Education

Richard Kane Elementary/Naudia Jackson Special Education

Wayside Elementary/Tara Dicks 3rd Grade

Wilson Elementary/Alaina Taylor 2nd Grade

Central Middle School/Ty Huie 8th Grade Pre-Algebra, Algebra I Honors

Madison Middle School/ Daniel Wren 8th Grade Pre-Algebra, Algebra I Honors

Bartlesville High School/Zandra Sanders Spanish

The Rising Star Teacher program is open to certified non-administrative staff who plan to continue teaching in the district in 2020-2021. They must have one to four full years of teaching experience in any accredited district AND have continuously taught classes in the district since October 2018. There are no restrictions regarding previous nominees or winners, and an online database of past honorees.

WATCH: BPS Supt. Chuck McCauley on COMMUNITY CONNECTION Facebook Live Powered by ARVEST