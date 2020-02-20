Posted: Feb 20, 2020 10:28 AMUpdated: Feb 20, 2020 10:34 AM

Garrett Giles

Bartlesville Fire Department Chief John Banks has announced that veteran Bartlesville firefighter Mike Burch was recently promoted to the rank of Battalion Chief.

The promotion took place on Thursday, Feb. 13th. The promotion was necessary because Mike Remington, who worked for 38-years as the Bartlesville Fire Department's Battalion Chief, retired on Saturday, Feb. 1st.

Chief Banks said that Burch was the top candidate for the role after the testing process the Bartlesville Fire Department put on for the position. He said Burch has had quite a career with the BFD, too.

Burch has served with the BFD for 33-years. Burch started his career with the City of Bartlesville as a firefighter in April 1987. In 2001, he was promoted to equipment operator and to captain in 2006. He was a captain for the fire department for approximately 13 years. Chief Banks has confidence that Burch will be an excellent Battalion Chief for them.

Burch is one of just three battalion chiefs with the department. He is assigned to the A Shift at the Central Fire Station, located 601 S. Johnstone Ave.

Chief Banks said the battalion chief is a shift supervisor. He said Burch will also serve as an instant commander for fires and other emergency type situations he may respond to.

Also promoted recently were Broderick Guise to captain and Jimmy Scully to equipment operator.

(Photo courtesy: City Beat)