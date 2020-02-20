Posted: Feb 20, 2020 1:49 PMUpdated: Feb 20, 2020 1:49 PM

Ty Loftis

Second Amendment Sanctuary Counties are able to adopt laws or resolutions that prohibit or impede the enforcement of certain gun control measures perceived as a violation to the Second Amendment. These could include such things as universal background checks or assault weapons bans. There are currently 19 counties in Oklahoma that have adopted these measures, or something similar. Osage County Sheriff Eddie Virden would like to see Osage county join the list as well.

Osage County District Attorney Mike Fisher has requested a few weeks to properly research the proposed law.