Posted: Feb 20, 2020 4:04 PMUpdated: Feb 20, 2020 4:06 PM

Max Gross

A Washington County Inmate picked up an additional charge after allegedly groping another inmate. Benjamin Carroll was charged with a felony count of sexual battery for an incident that occurred on Tuesday.

According to an affidavit, Carroll was one of three inmates being transported to courthouse. It is alleged that Carroll touched the buttocks of a female inmate in front of him when they were entering an elevator. The female victim immediately became confrontational after the incident. Carroll and the victim were then transported back to the Washington County Detention Center in separate vehicles.

Carroll was in custody on a trespassing allegation. On February 9, he was arrested for walking his dog around Richard Kane Elementary when he had been forbidden from the property. Bond for Carroll was set at $20,000 with a condition of no contact with the alleged victim.