Garrett Giles

The Caney Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying an individual that is wanted for a theft that took place at the Dollar General located at 505 Black Dog Trail in Caney, Kansas.

If you have any information, call the Caney Police Department at 620.879.2141 and ask for Officer Elliot. More photos of the suspect can be found below. A link leading to a video released by the Caney Police Department on Facebook can be found here.