Posted: Feb 20, 2020 5:16 PMUpdated: Feb 20, 2020 5:37 PM

Tom Davis

A very nice crowd was in attendance for the OKM Music Tunes and Tacos event for the announcement of this year's OKM Music Festival.

Many enjoyed the free tacos and bevearges and conversing with friends prior to the big reveal.

The Festival Prelude: Beethoven and the Future of Music on April 23rd at 7:30p.m. at the Bartlesville Community Center features the OU Symphony Orchestra.

Festival Week kicks off June12th with the Woolarco Concert starring The Canadian Brass at 5 p.m.; The Dallas String Quartet plays June 13th at the Bartlesville COmmunity Center at 7:30 p.m.; Cellist Tina Guo performs June 14th at 4 p.m. at the Bartlesville Community Center; The Veron Quartet takes to the Ambler Hall stage June 15th at 7:30 p.m.; Saxaphonist Grady Nichols entertains on the lawn of the Frank Phillips Home for "Concert Under the Stars" June 16th at 7:30 p.m.; Pianist Yi-Nuo Wang plays at Ambler Hall June 17th at 7:30 p.m.; and the Free Festival Finale has Balsam Range plays June 18th for what might be the first act ever on Tower Center and Unity Square.

Tickets are now on sale for the 2020 OKM Festival!

Purchase your tickets through March 6 for 10% off!

