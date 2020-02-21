Posted: Feb 21, 2020 9:31 AMUpdated: Feb 21, 2020 9:41 AM

Tom Davis

This week's Capitol Call program on KWON powered by Phillips 66 with State Senator Julie Daniels, Representatives Darrell Fincher and Judd Strom started out with a discussion about a proposed piece of gun legistaltion that failed.

An Oklahoma House committee overwhelmingly rejected a bill on Thursday to repeal a new law that allows most adults to carry firearms without a background check or training.

Despite the 11-1 vote against his bill by the House Public Safety Committee, Rep. Jason Lowe, an Oklahoma City Democrat, vowed to continue fighting the law with a signature-gathering effort to put a question on the ballot to repeal it.

Senator Daniels brought up a bill from the house that moved to the Senate dealing with Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs).Senate Bill 801 would bring Oklahoma in line with much of the country in how CRNAs are regulated. The bill, authored by Sen. Paul Rosino, was approved unanimously on Monday.

Representativd Judd Strom talked about reducing redundancies in bills and making legislation fit best. He says he spen a lot of time doing just that and also worked hard at removing bills involving additional state funds for the coming year knowing the the state budget is flat.

The discussion then revolved around what goes on in committee--giving us a peek behind the scenes.

Appropriations topics dominated most of the remainder of the conversation

