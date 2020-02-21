Posted: Feb 21, 2020 9:42 AMUpdated: Feb 21, 2020 9:47 AM

Garrett Giles

The investigation of a pharmacist that administered insulin instead of flu shots in November 2019 that hospitalized 10 people in Bartlesville will move forward next week.

According to Marty Hendrick, the Executive Director of the Oklahoma State Board of Pharmacy, a hearing will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 26th at 9:00 a.m. He said it is the Oklahoma State Board of Pharmacy's responsibility to promote public safety.

The OBP always wants Oklahoma pharmacists to provide public safety by the best means possible. Hendrick said they will look at every detail to the full extent. In late-November 2019, Hendrick said all cases are taken seriously by the OBP, and that one case does not outweigh another. He said there was no timetable on when the investigation by the OBP will conclude, and that it could take weeks if not months to wrap up. It all boiled down in Hendrick's mind as to how quickly they would be able to do paperwork and conduct interviews on the issue.

Looking back on the Wednesday, Nov. 6th incident, the 10 individuals – eight residents and two staffers – that received the insulin instead of the expected flu shot at the Jacquelyn House (pictured) in Bartlesville were released from the Jane Phillips Medical Center a day after the incident. The pharmacist was put on administrative leave.

The Bartlesville Police Department conducted their own investigation. Sergeant Daniel Elkins told KWON in November that the pharmacist that administered the insulin is said to have given shots at the Jacquelyn House before. He said the individual was set to retire after having over 40 years of experience as a pharmacist. It was determined by the BPD that the incident was an accident, and the case was closed by them almost a week after the incident.

The pharmacist’s name could not be given by Hendrick on Friday. The Oklahoma State Board of Pharmacy will hear facts and evidence from the investigation in their offices located at 2920 N. Lincoln Boulevard, Suite A, in Oklahoma City. The Board conducts hearings on all types of registrants and has the authority to reprimand, fine, suspend or revoke their licenses and permits. The OBP has approximately 19,904 registrants, according to their website.