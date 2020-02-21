Posted: Feb 21, 2020 10:05 AMUpdated: Feb 21, 2020 10:05 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will meet Monday morning for a regularly scheduled meeting at the courthouse in Pawhuska.

The commissioners will consider placing the construction of a new courthouse and adding an annex in Skiatook on the ballot for voters to vote on in late June.

A representative from Miller EMS will be on hand to give a report on how things are going in the Barnsdall and Fairfax areas.

Executive Director for Osage County Tourism, Kelly Bland will give her monthly report letting the commissioners know how things are going across the county. She will also be making various tourism funding requests, including $6,000 for the Cavalcade Rodeo in July and $1,000 to advertise the Tallgrass Music Festival in June.

Judge Stuart Tate will be at the meeting to discuss the possibility of obtaining Wi-Fi in the Osage County Courthouse.

The meeting begins at 10 o’ clock in the morning for those interested in attending.