Posted: Feb 21, 2020 10:08 AMUpdated: Feb 21, 2020 1:13 PM

Garrett Giles

In an age where you can stream your favorite shows when you get home from work, the Bartlesville Public Library is looking to add to your playlist.

The BPL is offering free checkout on what they are calling “Binge Boxes.” Director Shellie McGill said a Binge Box is a set of four DVDs that are theme-related. She said they are excited to offer this new service to the community.

So binge out on your couch with your favorite movie snacks, then hit the play button. And to make sure you have everything you need, the library is providing a pack of popcorn for every Binge Box checked out, for as long as supplies last.

For more information about the Binge Boxes or signing up for a library card, just call 918.338.4171. The Bartlesville Public Library is located at 600 S. Johnstone Avenue.