Posted: Feb 21, 2020 10:19 AMUpdated: Feb 21, 2020 1:08 PM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Symphony Orchestra will perform their Leaps and Bounds concert at the Bartlesville Community Center to celebrate the Leap Year.

The event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, Feb. 29th at 7:30 p.m. Special Projects Coordinator Karen Wollman said Lauren Green, the Maestro Music Director has quite a lineup of music for the occasion. She said the line-up has an array of spectacular symphonic music of all sorts from Stravinsky to Richard Rogers to Tchaikovsky. This, Wollman said, will get you dancing and leaping out of you seat.

Wollman said there will be a VIP reception that will take place before the Leaps and Bounds concert for their donors. If you are interested in purchasing tickets to the performance, call the Bartlesville Community Center at 918.336.2787. You can also drop by the BCC, which is located at 300 SE Adams Boulevard.

Single tickets range from $14 to $44. If you would rather purchase your tickets online, click here.