Posted: Feb 21, 2020 10:21 AMUpdated: Feb 21, 2020 10:45 AM

Tom Davis

The Boys Scouts Cherokee Area Concil is holding its Patron Dinner, 6:30p.m. on Thursday, February 27 at the Bartlesville Community Center.

Scout Executive Phillip Wright says the council is happy to announce this year's keynote speaker is Gentner Drummond, a successful attorney, businessman, rancher, philanthropist, and decorated military veteran.

“The Boy Scout experiences (gave me) an opportunity to enhance my speaking skills, my leadership skills, and my management skills on a council-wide basis,” Drummond said.

Additionally, he credits his training in Boy Scouts to helping him successfully navigate the intensive water & land survival, and POW training he went through as an officer in the U.S. Air Force.

Friends of Scouting (FOS) patrons are the backbone of financial support for Scouting in NE Oklahoma. Over 3,600 youth and leaders are counting on FOS patrons to carry on the Council’s traditional values and leadership training.

Seating by reservation only ASAP. Call 918-336-9170 or e-mail diana.wise@scouting.org

LISTEN: Podcast of Phillip Wright on COMMUNITY CONNECTION