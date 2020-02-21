Posted: Feb 21, 2020 10:33 AMUpdated: Feb 21, 2020 10:34 AM

Garrett Giles

On Thursday afternoon, U.S. Representative for Oklahoma Kevin Hern surprised students at the Tulsa School of Arts and Sciences to announce the winners of the 2020 Congressional App Challenge.

Students Dante Trejo, Meagan Bryant, Jake Richardson and Silas Reichlin, all currently in 11th grade, created DK’s Academy, an app that helps elementary-level students learn math and reading skills.

“The Congressional App Challenge is an effective gateway for students to find educational and career opportunities in the tech field,” said Rep. Hern. “The coding skills these students learned to complete the App Challenge could be their first steps toward a career in cyber security or the rapidly-growing technology sector. There is so much talent here in Tulsa; it’s important for us to cultivate STEM skills in our students to put them on the path for success in the industry. I look forward to welcoming Dante, Meagan, Jake and Silas to Washington, DC, to celebrate with Congressional App Challenge winners from across the country!”

The Congressional App Challenge launched in 2016 with the intent of fostering appreciation for computer science and STEM skills in high school students. Members of the House of Representatives host district-by-district competitions each school year for students to design an app. Winners from each Congressional district are selected to be displayed in the U.S. Capitol Building and featured on the House of Representatives’ website. Winners are also invited to the House of Code Capitol Hill Reception in Washington, DC, and are awarded $250 in Amazon Web Services credits.

Pictured below left to right: Teacher Susan Dalgic, Principal Liesa Smith, student winner Jake Richardson, student winner Silas Reichlin, Rep. Kevin Hern, student winner Dante Trejo, student winner Meagan Bryant, Executive Director Ellen McCoy.