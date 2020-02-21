Posted: Feb 21, 2020 11:52 AMUpdated: Feb 21, 2020 11:52 AM

Ty Loftis

The Osage County Jr. Livestock Show will be taking place next week at the Fairgrounds in Pawhuska and we will be broadcasting live on Real Country KRIG 104.9 on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The fun starts at 3 p.m. on Tuesday with a weigh-in for hogs, goats and sheep. Starting at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, there will be a swine show, swine showmanship, sheep show, sheep showmanship and heifers and steer will also weigh in.

Starting at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, there will be a goat show, goat showmanship, heifer show, steer show and beef showmanship.

The judging contest will take place at 9 a.m. on Friday with a BBQ dinner set to take place at 5 p.m. There will then be an awards ceremony and auction.