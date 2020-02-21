Posted: Feb 21, 2020 12:14 PMUpdated: Feb 21, 2020 1:11 PM

Garrett Giles

While the Bartlesville Fire Department does everything they can to bump their ISO rating up from a two to a one, Chief John Banks said he is proud of the work his firefighters put forth.

There is not much of a difference between a one and a two ISO rating for fire departments other than bragging rights. Chief Banks said an ISO rating of one is pretty rare, and he hopes that the BFD can get there one day.

It is believed that the ISO rating of two put the Bartlesville Fire Department within the 10-percent of top performing fire departments in the State of Oklahoma. On a scale of one to ten, a one rating is the best score a fire department can receive.

Chief Banks said many fire departments locally have made tremendous improvements to bump up their ISO ratings. He said the area fire departments are showing how great of a job they are doing for the communities and citizens they serve.

The ratings are usually sent out to local insurance companies when they are released. He said lower ISO ratings cause drops in the rate you pay on your homeowner's policy. It also impacts the insurance rates local businesses pay.