Posted: Feb 21, 2020 12:33 PMUpdated: Feb 21, 2020 1:14 PM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Symphony Orchestra's next Taste of the Symphony fundraising dinner will lead you to solve a murder mystery.

You can dress as yourself, or you can come in costume for this fun-filled occasion. Karen Wollman, the BSO's Special Projects Coordinator, said the 30 "suspects" will get a script when they walk through the door. She said you can portray yourself however you want. in costume.

Tickets to the Friday, March 13th dinner party cost $50, and all proceeds will support the Bartlesville Symphony Orchestra's education program. Music will be played during the murder mystery themed meal.

The event is supposed to be like a real life game of Clue. Wollman said that the 30 party goers will enjoy a well-scripted murder mystery. She said the more people they have to play the parts, the better the event will be.

Instead of having a gala at the end of the season, BSO has decided to hold these Taste of the Symphony fundraising dinners around the community. Wollman thanked Harris and Judy Moreland for opening their home for the upcoming event.

For tickets, call 918.336.7717. You can also drop by the BSO office at 415 S. Dewey, Suite 201. They are located above OKM Music in Ambler Hall. 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Craig and Marsha Henson kindly hosted an Italian-themed dinner several weeks ago. Wollman said they had every Italian dish you could imagine, music, and good conversation. She said everyone enjoyed each other’s company while they sat around.