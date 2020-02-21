Posted: Feb 21, 2020 3:22 PMUpdated: Feb 21, 2020 3:24 PM

Garrett Giles

Beginning on Monday, March 2nd, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office will be adjusting the days and times for the general public to have their fingerprints taken.

The public will be able to have their prints taken on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Costs will remain the same at $10 for fingerprints, which will include but not be limited to: adoption, foster, employment, etc.

The fee for the self-defense act or SDA remains at $25, which includes fingerprints and a background check. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office accepts cash, money orders, or cashier’s checks for payment. They do not accept credit cards or personal checks.