Posted: Feb 21, 2020 3:36 PMUpdated: Feb 21, 2020 9:56 PM

Max Gross

The Nowata Ironmen will play back-to-back home games to start off the playoffs. Nowata will square off with Pawhuska after the Huskies knocked off Caney Valley on Friday night.

For the first time in the last three years the Ironmen are not hosting a regional. This year the Ironmen are a sub-site and will have an opportunity to play at Stroud if they can win their first two contests. Nowata did not play Pawhuska in the regular season. Nowata head coach Gary Hollingshead has high praise for Pawhuska.

While their opponent has been slow toward the end of the year the Ironmen have found a rhythm. After losing to 3A No. 2 Roland in the finals of the NEO Tournament Nowata has won five of its last six games. Nowata is also 8-2 on its home court this season. The Ironmen are 18-4 overall and ended the regular season ranked No. 16.