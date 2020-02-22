Posted: Feb 22, 2020 10:58 AMUpdated: Feb 22, 2020 11:01 AM

Garrett Giles

U.S. Representative for Oklahoma Kevin Hern was the keynote speaker at the 2020 Washington County Republican Convention that was held at the Arvest Bank's Eastside Branch in Bartlesville on Saturday.

Rep. Hern said every that was assembled shared a mission to reclaim the House and retain President Donald Trump at the White House. He also talked about the most recent Democratic debate, and said Mike Bloomberg got one thing right.

If you recall what Bloomber said, he said that the leaders in the Democratic Party for the presidency are communist. Rep. Hern said the press has done a terrible job in pointing out this truth. He said Bloomberg would know this to be true because he has examined every party in the nation except for communism, and that it is interesting to see what has happened, because communism seems to be directing the entire House of Representatives.

It can be seen in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's policies. Rep. Hern recalled back to March 2019 when Pelosi said they could not pursue impeachment because it would divide the nation. He said she was right to say that, but eight months later, an impeachment trial was held.

This is because Speaker Pelosi caved to the Democratic Party, because she feared that they would remove her as the Speaker of the House. Rep. Hern said the Socialist-Democrat / Democrat-Communist movement is real. He said he does not say this to scary people, but to let them know the truth of the matter.

Looking at the House, Rep. Hern said the Republican Party needs to reclaim the majority leadership. He said they are well on their way to achieving that goal, and that the best thing that could have happened to the Republican Party is the fact that Bernie Sanders is at the ticket for the presidency for the Democrats.

During his speech, Rep. Hern added that he was notified on Saturday morning that he received an F in education from the Oklahoma Council of Public Affairs, which is a good thing. He said in a traditional sense, he did not like the rating, but when looking at the factors for the rating, he said it was because he wasn't for transgender policies and because he wasn't for taking away people's guns.

Rep. Hern said this what our education system has evolved to. He said they are recognizing candidates not by what they do for education, but rather for the other social programs that are associated with it.