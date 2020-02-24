Posted: Feb 24, 2020 9:45 AMUpdated: Feb 24, 2020 9:54 AM

Tom Davis

The Price Tower Gala is set for Friday, March 6, at the Bartlesville Community Center.

The Gala is one of the ways the community can support Price Tower Arts Center while enjoying a night of fun at the best party of the year!.There will be live music by Zodiac and live painting by Tim Kenny plus an auction.

Proceeds help offset the operational costs of Price Tower.

6:30pm Doors open at the BCC 7:00pm Gala begins 7:30pm Dinner 7:45pm Program begins

