Posted: Feb 24, 2020 10:27 AMUpdated: Feb 24, 2020 10:38 AM

Garrett Giles

An introduction of FFA members for local high schools took place on Monday morning during the Washington County Commissioners meeting before the big Washington County Junior Livestock Show takes place this week.

Chairman of the Board Mike Dunlap addressed the students before the meeting. He said it is always so encouraging to see a group of young people that looks so sharp, so clean, and so well behaved. This is the hope for the future.

During the meeting, 10 students introduced themselves and invited the public to attend this week's Washington County Jr. Livestock event at the Fairgrounds (pictured) located at 1109 N. Delaware Street in Dewey. The students that were in attendance were from Bartlesville, Copan, Caney Valley, and Dewey. Those students include:

Alyson Waltrip - Copan

Sydney Hopkins - Copan

Destry Roye - Dewey

Miranda Gomez - Dewey

Dustin Conner - Caney Valley

Logan Aldridge - Caney Valley

Dalton Conner - Caney Valley

Katelyn Conner - Caney Valley

Josh Hevertz - Bartlesville

Levi Heverz - Bartlesville 4-H

It was noted during the Washington County Commissioners meeting that a combined 310 students in the area participate in FFA. Approximately 90 students are involved in FFA at both Caney Valley and Dewey Public Schools. Bartlesville FFA is well on its way with 85 students participating in the newly acquired program. Copan has 45 students involved in FFA.

Jimmy Epperson, the Agriculture Education Teacher for Dewey Public Schools also talked about the schedule for this week's Junior Livestock Show during the Commissioner's meeting. Epperson was filling in for Caney Valley Ag Teacher Rodney Thomas on Monday. Bartlesville Ag Teacher Marty Jones and Copan Ag Teacher Monty Layton were also in attendance.

Entries for the occasion must be in place no later than 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday. Below is the full schedule of events:

Thursday, February 27 :

10:00 a.m. Swine Show

6:00 p.m. Sheep Show

Friday, February 28 :

9:00 a.m. Goat Show

2:00 p.m. Cattle Show

6:00 p.m. Master Showman Show

Saturday, February 29 :

4:00 p.m. BBQ Buyers Only

5:00 p.m. BBQ Public

6:30 p.m. Awards Presentation

7:00 p.m. Premium Sale