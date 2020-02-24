Posted: Feb 24, 2020 10:32 AMUpdated: Feb 24, 2020 10:32 AM

Max Gross

Concerns about flooded and washed out roads were heard at Monday morning’s meeting of the Nowata County Commissioners. Parts of the county received one to two inches of rain over the last 24 hours.

District 2 Commissioner Doug Sonenberg chronicled several vehicles including school buses and feed trucks getting stuck on gravel roads in his district. The commissioners have mentioned struggles in getting rock to the county. Several other counties have reported issues as well. Sonenberg further stated that it could be until Wednesday before they get rock to make repairs on county roads.

Nowata County Emergency Manager Laurie Summers says that she has seen reports about the potential of future flooding.

The county has received 73 inches of rain in the last year.