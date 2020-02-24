News
City of Bartlesville
Posted: Feb 24, 2020 10:41 AMUpdated: Feb 24, 2020 11:12 AM
Parks and Rec. Projects Under Bartlesville's Proposed G.O. Bond and CIP
Tom Davis
Much attention has been given to the streets and infrastructure projects listed for the General Obligation Bond and CIP that voters will decide on April 7th in a special election, and only some attention has been given to parks and recreation.
On Monday's City Talk on KWON 1400 and 93.3, Bartlesville city manager Mike Bailey and Community Develpment Director Lisa Beman talk about some of those projects.
Beeman says,"We would like to propose to do some lighting for Robinwoods Park at the soccer fields --the three on the south side of the complex immediatly north of Frank Phillips Blvd. We found that the lights at Daniels Field made for more tournaments into the community and we want to improve upon that."
Among the other projects:
- Improvements to the parking lots at the parks
- Maintenace and upgrades at existing facilities
- Enclose two of the tennis courts at Johnshtone Park for tennis and pickleball
- Build a shelter at Douglas Park
- Rebuild 9 of the 18 greens at Adams Golf Course
« Back to News