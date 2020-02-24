Posted: Feb 24, 2020 12:21 PMUpdated: Feb 24, 2020 12:27 PM

Garrett Giles

As of Monday, Arvest Bank in Bartlesville's new President and CEO is officially assuming her duties. Kim Adams was tapped to fill the leadership role for the bank on Tuesday, Feb. 11th. Adams said Arvest Bank's mission has been, and always will be, about taking care of their customers and making sure their customers' financial needs are being met. She added that their mission is also to gain new customers, whether they are new to town or not, because Arvest Bank wants to be the financial provider for the Bartlesville market. Adams has 24 years of industry experience and has served in a variety of roles at Arvest since beginning her career as a teller. Adams most recently served as the executive vice president and sales manager for Arvest in Tulsa, which is a position she held since 2015. In addition to her long tenure with Arvest, Adams is a 2014 graduate of the Graduate Banking School at Colorado. Among numerous civic endeavors, Adams is also a member of Operation Aware of Oklahoma's board of directors. On the weekends, Adams said she like to be outdoors as much as possible because she loves to hike and kayak. She added that she has a son that is a junior in high school. Adams said she is very excited to be in Bartlesville. She said she has always worked closely with Kyle Hubbard, too, whom she is replacing. Hubbard now serves as the president and CEO for Arvest in Springfield, Missouri.

Hubbard transitioned out of his position as president and CEO of Arvest Bank in Bartlesville over the last few weeks. He has served Arvest Bank for a total of 17 years, first as a retail associate in Oklahoma City. After two years, he moved to Arvest Bank in Bartlesville, where he was promoted to loan manager, and became president and CEO in 2015.

Since then, he successfully led the Arvest team in Bartlesville to expand and strengthen its retail banking, wealth management and commercial lending services, making Arvest a highly trusted financial service provider in the Bartlesville community.

In a statement, Hubbard said, “I am thrilled to have the opportunity to serve Arvest Bank in Springfield. This thriving, constantly developing city and tightly knit community presents new challenges and new areas of growth, which I can’t wait to take on. I am committed to continuing the momentum Brad set forth – and hopefully moving it to the next level.”

Hubbard replaces Brad Crain, who became president and CEO of Arvest Bank in Benton County, Arkansas, on Monday, Jan. 27th.

Crain said, “Kyle’s background and success at Arvest Bank coupled with a competitive drive and intellectual curiosity positions him well to head the Springfield market. He added that, “Springfield will be in excellent hands.”

Hubbard graduated from Oklahoma Wesleyan University, where he played basketball for four years. He has continued his love for the sport as adjunct coach of a high school team, a hobby he hopes to keep once he moves to Springfield. Hubbard will be joined by his wife, Megan, and their two children.