Posted: Feb 24, 2020 2:11 PMUpdated: Feb 24, 2020 2:12 PM

Garrett Giles

Voters in Washington County who want to have absentee ballots mailed to them for the Tuesday, March 3rd, Presidential Preferential Primary and the Special County Election should apply now.

Absentee ballot applications forms are available at the County Election Board Office located at 420 S. Johnstone Ave., Room 101. Voters can also apply online for absentee ballots at the Oklahoma State Election Board website – elections.ok.gov. Ballots must be in the hands of the County Election Board by 7 p.m. on Election Day in order to be counted.

As an alternative to voting by mail absentee, voters can receive and cast a ballot by going to the County Election Board Office on Thursday, February 27, from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm, Friday, February 28, from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm, and Saturday, February 29, from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm. A two-member, bipartisan absentee voting board will be on duty each day to assist in-person absentee voters.

For more information on voting absentee, contact the election board at 918.337.2850.