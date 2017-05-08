Posted: Feb 24, 2020 3:23 PMUpdated: Feb 24, 2020 3:23 PM

Ty Loftis

Interest rates are at an all time low at the moment. This is why attorney and proponent of the re-construction of a new courthouse in Pawhuska, Jeff Raley, wants to see such a measure put on a ballot for Osage County residents to vote on in June. District Two Commissioner Kevin Paslay also wants to see this on a ballot later in the year.

Skiatook City Manager Dan Yancey said the city of Skiatook currently pays 1.4 million dollars of sales tax to Osage County on a yearly basis. If this proposed measure were to pass, that number would increase to 1.8 million dollars and they would be forced to pay that for the next 20 years. Yancey said he doesn't want to vote on something that he thinks might fail before they even complete construction on the project.

Paslay, who represents the citizens of Skiatook, stands by the fact that he believes an annex is needed and it would be widely supported.

District One Commissioner Randall Jones knows that there is a need for a new courthouse in Pawhuska, but says the funding just isn't there to go about getting one at the moment. He added that with the advancement of technology, he is unsure if an annex in Skiatook is necessary.

District Three Commissioner Darren McKinney opted to table the agenda item so that they could continue this discussion in weeks to come.