Posted: Feb 25, 2020 1:11 PMUpdated: Feb 25, 2020 1:11 PM

Ty Loftis

Executive Director for Osage County Tourism, Kelly Bland, gave a report to the county commissioners on Monday and said that even more people continue to learn about Osage County. Bland said that when she came on board in 2017, they would send a newsletter to just over 100 people. That has since grown to more than 5,000 people. Bland believes this is thanks in large part to the way she sets up her booths when going to conferences around the country.

Bland added that the Governor's Office called asking if there was any footage of Osage County that they could show during Governor Kevin Stitt's prayer breakfast last week. Bland thanked the commissioners for allowing Oral Roberts University students to film parts of the county last fall, as that footage would not have been available otherwise.