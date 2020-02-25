Posted: Feb 25, 2020 2:20 PMUpdated: Feb 25, 2020 2:20 PM

Ty Loftis

Judge Stuart Tate was at Monday's Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting informing the commissioners that they are in the process of applying for a grant that would allow parts of the courthouse to have Wi-Fi.

Tate gave some specifics as to what they wanted and why they needed those things so badly.

No operating costs or additional maintenance costs would be included in the grant. This is what Tate is hoping the commissioners would be willing to pay for. Tate said they are in the process of applying for the grant. If they get the grant money, this is when the commissioners would make a decision to pay for the operational costs.