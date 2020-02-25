Posted: Feb 25, 2020 2:29 PMUpdated: Feb 25, 2020 2:30 PM

Max Gross

The Washington County District’s Attorney Office is still gathering information in the sexual abuse case of an eight-year-old Bartlesville girl. Kendall and Ashley Burnett remain in custody at the Washington County Detention Center.

A probable cause hearing was held on Monday. Both parties were informed On Tuesday in court that charges have not yet been prepared. Assistant district attorney Will Drake advised the court that Kendall Burnett could be facing up to nine felony charges and Ashley Burnett could be facing up to six felony charges.

A court affidavit alleges that couple engaged in sexual activity with the minor female victim in various capacities. The State of Oklahoma plans on bringing charges forward during arraignments on Wednesday at 1:15 p.m.