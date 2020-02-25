Posted: Feb 25, 2020 2:47 PMUpdated: Feb 25, 2020 3:16 PM

Garrett Giles

The RSU Foundation will hold its annual fundraising breakfast soon, which is aimed at helping local students attending Rogers State University.

The event will be held on Friday, March 27th, 2020, at the Hilton Garden Inn from 8:00 to 9:00 a.m. Guest speakers for the event include KOTV news anchor Lori Fullbright and past scholarship recipient Jessica Woods.

A silent mini-auction featuring goods and services from local merchants and service providers will take place between 7:45 and 8:15 a.m. A complimentary breakfast will be provided for event guests.

Contributions are encouraged with proceeds directly funding scholarships for Bartlesville area students. Since 2009, the annual event has raised more than $262,000 supporting nearly 60 local students in completing college degrees. All funds raised stay local.

The Arvest Foundation is serving as the event's presenting sponsor. Major donors for the event are ConocoPhillips and Phillips 66. University level sponsors at this time are John H. Bond, Corky and Charlie Bowerman, Debbie and Mark Haskell, and Angie and Scott Thompson,

Table sponsors are Arvest Asset Wealth Management, Bartlesville Rotary Club, Vicki and Bill Beierschmitt, Cherokee Nation Businesses, Diversified Systems Resources, Keleher Outdoor Advertising, Stride Bank, Tate Boys Tires & Service, Tri-County Technology Center, and Truity Credit Union.

Other key supporters include AEP/ PSO, Karen and Rusty Alton, Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce, Karen and Rick Boswell, Josh Compton, Senator Julie Daniels, Vanessa and Ford Drummond, Karen and Martin Garber, Mike Huff, John Mihm, Jeri and Mike Moore, Jim Moore State Farm Agent, and John Mansfield (of Wymer, Brownlee, Mansfield).

RSVPs for the breakfast must be received by Angie Thompson at 918-338-8023 or athompson@rsu.edu by Wednesday, March 11th.