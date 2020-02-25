Posted: Feb 25, 2020 3:03 PMUpdated: Feb 25, 2020 3:03 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man was arrested and charged with a felony count of child abuse after allegedly spanking a child with excessive force. Jason Hadley appeared out of custody at the Washington County Courthouse on Tuesday.

According to an affidavit, a tip was reported to the Department of Human Services hotline of the potential abuse. The reported claimed the child was afraid to go the home where Hadley lived. A photograph was shown of the child having a dark purple bruise on his hip area.

Contact was made with the child’s mother who claimed that Hadley spanked the child. The mother claimed Hadley hit the child ‘aggressively”. The child was holding a tablet at the time and it flew across the room causing it to break. The report further claims that Hadley held the child up by his wrists and spanked him one or two times.

Hadley later admitted to police that he had hit the child for disciplinary reasons. Had previously entered a guilty plea on a domestic assault and battery case. Court documents state that Hadley hit a woman multiple times. Hadley posted a $10,000 bond.