Posted: Feb 25, 2020 3:22 PMUpdated: Feb 25, 2020 3:22 PM

Ty Loftis

It is only February, but Executive Director for Osage County Tourism, Kelly Bland, is already requesting funding for events going on this summer. One such event is the annual Cavalcade Rodeo set to take place in July where the tourism board is requesting $6,000. Normally, the most the tourism board allows for advertising dollars is $5,000, but because the Cavalcade Rodeo is such a unique event, they requested $6,000, as they have in years past.

Another event that Bland is excited about is the Tallgrass Music Festival in Skiatook, which will be taking place in June. Based upon last years attendance, the festival qualifies for $1,000 worth of advertising dollars. Bland believes this is an event that can grow.

The board approved all six items that that Bland was requesting funding for.