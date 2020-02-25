Posted: Feb 25, 2020 7:33 PMUpdated: Feb 25, 2020 7:51 PM

Garrett Giles

Several awards were handed out during the Bartlesville Public Schools' 2020 Teacher of the Year Celebration on Tuesday evening.

The event was hosted by the Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation. Maria Gus was the emcee. Gus said public education is a big reason why our communities grow, and it is why our communities are strong. She added Bartlesville's teachers give so much of their time to the community.

Bartlesville's educators come to work early and stay late, they go to the events their students participate in, and they fight for what they need. Gus said they fight for what they need in Bartlesville and in the State of Oklahoma. She said Bartlesville's teachers deserve all the recognition and praise we can give them.

In terms of awards, Amanda Daniels with Hoover Elementary School was named the Teacher of the Year for BPS. Alana Murphy with Ranch Height Elementary won the Rising Star Teacher Award. The People's Choice Award was given to Carrie Christensen, who works at Wilson Elementary School.

The Kurt Schmoldt Teacher Appreciation Award went to Karla Cunningham with Jane Phillips Elementary School. The Bartlesville Education Association Friends of Education Award went to the Play for Burke Foundation.

Meanwhile, Stacy Dennis with Ranch Heights Elementary School won the Rookie of the Year Award. Matthew Hildebrand with Central Middle School won the Secondary Rookie of the Year Award.

Many teachers were Service Award recipients as well. That list of teachers can be found below:

5 Years :

Sandra Cloud - BHS

Drena Goree - BHS

Telithia Russ - BHS

Zandra Sanders - BHS

Maria Serrano - BHS

LaDonna Thompson - BHS

Brett Turowski - BHS

Jacob Good - Central

Carrie Savage - Central

Sarah Stogner - Central

Monty Unruh - Central

Renee Arnold - Madison

Andrew Blain - Madison

Casey Brewer - Madison

Kelsey Bridges - Madison

Joanna Childress - Madison

Dorothy Colaw - Madison

Angelica Brewster - Hoover

Kimberly Hester - Hoover

Cherisa Neil - Hoover

Heidi Brewer - Jane Phillips

Rachel Bragg - Ranch Heights

Angela Harris - Ranch Heights

Salena Lindensmith - Ranch Heights

Marissa Lyons - Ranch Heights

Landelle Steanson - Ranch Heights

Savannah Blood - Richard Kane

Julie Cochran - Richard Kane

Amy Dickey - Wayside

Carrie Christensen - Wilson

Lisa Hight - Wilson

10 Years :

Marjorie Green - BHS

Babby Homes - Central

Morgan Axson - Madison

Angela Hackler - Hoover

Krisen Minton - Wilson

15 Years :

Julie Anderson - BHS

Dawn Schaper - Central

Jennifer McFarlin - Richard Kane

Lisa Tennell - Wilson

20 Years :

Jim Watters - BHS

Stacey Goodwin - Madison

Laura Salzyn - Jane Phillips

Judy Cells - Ranch Heights

Vicki Cabler - Richard Kane

Elizabeth Hindman - Wayside

Lilly Tyner - Operation Eagle

30 Years :

Amy Hamilton - BHS

Rick Johnson - Madison

Shelly Buhlinger - Wayside

Brenda Weeter - Wayside

35 Years :

Joyce Nickles - Ranch Heights

40 Years :

Mitsuye Conover - BHS