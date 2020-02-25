News
Bartlesville Public Schools
Posted: Feb 25, 2020 7:33 PM
Daniels Wins BPS Teacher of the Year Honors Tuesday
Several awards were handed out during the Bartlesville Public Schools' 2020 Teacher of the Year Celebration on Tuesday evening.
The event was hosted by the Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation. Maria Gus was the emcee. Gus said public education is a big reason why our communities grow, and it is why our communities are strong. She added Bartlesville's teachers give so much of their time to the community.
Bartlesville's educators come to work early and stay late, they go to the events their students participate in, and they fight for what they need. Gus said they fight for what they need in Bartlesville and in the State of Oklahoma. She said Bartlesville's teachers deserve all the recognition and praise we can give them.
In terms of awards, Amanda Daniels with Hoover Elementary School was named the Teacher of the Year for BPS. Alana Murphy with Ranch Height Elementary won the Rising Star Teacher Award. The People's Choice Award was given to Carrie Christensen, who works at Wilson Elementary School.
The Kurt Schmoldt Teacher Appreciation Award went to Karla Cunningham with Jane Phillips Elementary School. The Bartlesville Education Association Friends of Education Award went to the Play for Burke Foundation.
Meanwhile, Stacy Dennis with Ranch Heights Elementary School won the Rookie of the Year Award. Matthew Hildebrand with Central Middle School won the Secondary Rookie of the Year Award.
Many teachers were Service Award recipients as well. That list of teachers can be found below:
5 Years:
Sandra Cloud - BHS
Drena Goree - BHS
Telithia Russ - BHS
Zandra Sanders - BHS
Maria Serrano - BHS
LaDonna Thompson - BHS
Brett Turowski - BHS
Jacob Good - Central
Carrie Savage - Central
Sarah Stogner - Central
Monty Unruh - Central
Renee Arnold - Madison
Andrew Blain - Madison
Casey Brewer - Madison
Kelsey Bridges - Madison
Joanna Childress - Madison
Dorothy Colaw - Madison
Angelica Brewster - Hoover
Kimberly Hester - Hoover
Cherisa Neil - Hoover
Heidi Brewer - Jane Phillips
Rachel Bragg - Ranch Heights
Angela Harris - Ranch Heights
Salena Lindensmith - Ranch Heights
Marissa Lyons - Ranch Heights
Landelle Steanson - Ranch Heights
Savannah Blood - Richard Kane
Julie Cochran - Richard Kane
Amy Dickey - Wayside
Carrie Christensen - Wilson
Lisa Hight - Wilson
10 Years:
Marjorie Green - BHS
Babby Homes - Central
Morgan Axson - Madison
Angela Hackler - Hoover
Krisen Minton - Wilson
15 Years:
Julie Anderson - BHS
Dawn Schaper - Central
Jennifer McFarlin - Richard Kane
Lisa Tennell - Wilson
20 Years:
Jim Watters - BHS
Stacey Goodwin - Madison
Laura Salzyn - Jane Phillips
Judy Cells - Ranch Heights
Vicki Cabler - Richard Kane
Elizabeth Hindman - Wayside
Lilly Tyner - Operation Eagle
30 Years:
Amy Hamilton - BHS
Rick Johnson - Madison
Shelly Buhlinger - Wayside
Brenda Weeter - Wayside
35 Years:
Joyce Nickles - Ranch Heights
40 Years:
Mitsuye Conover - BHS
