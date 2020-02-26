News

Bartlesville

Posted: Feb 26, 2020

Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce Community Vitality Strategic Plan

Tom Davis
The last Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce strategic plan was eight years ago.  A lot has happened since then.
 
Sherri Wilt with Bartlesville Chamber of Commerece says most of that plan has been addressed or done.
 
Wilt says a community cannot sit back on its laurels. It has to re-evaluate itself and all aspects of its community. And that is why the Chamber partnered with a consultant back in December of 2019 to take a deep dive into what is happening in Bartlesville and what opportunities may lie in store.
 
According to Wilt, the consultant will come back for a special free presentation on March 10, from 1-3pm at Arvest East that will highlight some opportunities and some challenges for Bartlesville.
 
There will be some follow up meetings in April. 
 
This story will be updated....
 
WATCH: Sherri Wilt on COMMUNITY CONNECTION Facebook Live Powered by ARVEST


