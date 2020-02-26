Posted: Feb 26, 2020 9:49 AMUpdated: Feb 26, 2020 9:52 AM

Tom Davis

The last Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce strategic plan was eight years ago. A lot has happened since then.

Sherri Wilt with Bartlesville Chamber of Commerece says most of that plan has been addressed or done.

Wilt says a community cannot sit back on its laurels. It has to re-evaluate itself and all aspects of its community. And that is why the Chamber partnered with a consultant back in December of 2019 to take a deep dive into what is happening in Bartlesville and what opportunities may lie in store.

According to Wilt, the consultant will come back for a special free presentation on March 10, from 1-3pm at Arvest East that will highlight some opportunities and some challenges for Bartlesville.

There will be some follow up meetings in April.

