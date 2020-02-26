Posted: Feb 26, 2020 10:08 AMUpdated: Feb 26, 2020 10:13 AM

Garrett Giles

Smoke was pouring from the eaves of a house in Bartlesville when the Bartlesville Fire Department's B-Shift arrived to handle the situation.

Bill Hollander, the Public Information Officer for the BFD said firefighters were called to a possible structure fire in the 300 block of North Adeline at approximately 5:40 p.m. on Tuesday. He said firefighters found a single story, rock home with heavy smoke coming out of the eaves and fire coming out of a rear window.

Firefighters began an aggressive fire attack and initiated a room to room search for any possible victims. The home ended up being vacant and firefighters were able to successfully bring the fire under control. They remained on the scene for approximately two hours mopping up and checking for hot spots. The home sustained moderate fire, smoke, and water damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.