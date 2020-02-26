Posted: Feb 26, 2020 10:29 AMUpdated: Feb 26, 2020 10:32 AM

Garrett Giles

In approximately two weeks, random vehicle safety checks will occur in Bartlesville.

According to Sergeant Jim Warring with the Bartlesville Police Department, the BPD's Traffic Unit will be conducting these random vehicle safety checks at random check point locations throughout the City of Bartlesville on Friday, March 13th. These will not be DUI checkpoints and the operation will begin at 11:00 a.m.

The goal is making sure drivers are obeying all safety laws and vehicles are in safe operational order.