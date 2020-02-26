Posted: Feb 26, 2020 11:27 AMUpdated: Feb 26, 2020 11:28 AM

Garrett Giles

House District 11 State Representative Derrel Fincher of Bartlesville will hold a Town Hall meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 27th, at the Westside Community Center.

The WCC is located at 501 S Bucy Ave., in Bartlesville. Rep. Fincher plans to update constituents on the current legislative session, detailing bills being heard in committee and on the floor. He also will give an overview of the legislative process and discuss measures lawmakers expect to hear in the near future. Constituents will have an opportunity to share ideas and voice concerns as well.

District 11 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives includes Rogers, Tulsa and Washington Counties. Rep. Fincher can be reached by phone at 405.557.7358.