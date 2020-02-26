Posted: Feb 26, 2020 11:57 AMUpdated: Feb 26, 2020 1:18 PM

Garrett Giles

A candidate for U.S. Senate will be in attendance during the next Washington County Democratic Party meeting.

The group will meet in the Bartlesville Public Library's meeting Room A at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 27th, and Abby Broyles, who is running to be a Senator on the national stage for Oklahoma, will be the guest speaker.

Broyles is a lifelong Oklahoman, attorney, and news anchor.

According to the Washington County Democratic Party's newsletter, Broyles is an award-winning investigative reporter that uncovered political corruption that led to felony charges against a Senator; unraveled the story about a hush-money sexual harassment scandal at the state Capitol; exposed a loophole that allowed a sexual predator of children to keep his taxpayer-funded retirement; and held lawmakers accountable for wasting taxpayer dollars defending legislation they knew to be unconstitutional.

Broyles’ weekly show “Only in Oklahoma with Abby Broyles” was a love letter to the Sooner state, featuring unique stories of people, communities and businesses throughout Oklahoma. Broyles is said to have brought people together, showing how Oklahoma is a special place and that our families have much more in common than we may think.

In 2017, Broyles is said to have confronted head-on the need for change when she investigated a back-room power play at the capitol that stalled progress for women when politicians killed equal pay for women by keeping bills from receiving a vote.

