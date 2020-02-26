Posted: Feb 26, 2020 2:18 PMUpdated: Feb 26, 2020 2:18 PM

Max Gross

Kendall and Ashley Burnett, a Bartlesville couple accused of sexually abusing an eight-year-old girl were arraigned on a list of felony charges at the Washington County Courthouse on Wednesday. The couple faces a slew of charges including child sexual abuse, manufacturing, possessing and distributing child pornography as well as other charges pertaining to the incident.

A court affidavit alleges that couple engaged in sexual activity with the minor female victim in various capacities. Online conversation between the two showed their plan to involve the victim and plans to threaten her if she discussed the alleged incidents.

Screenshots of the conversations have been circulating in various social media and online channels. The Bartlesville Police Department posted an update on Facebook encouraging citizens to stop the spread of sensitive and inappropriate content related to this case. The BPD also stated that work was done to find a safe place for the minor victim to stay.

Both defendants remain in custody at the Washington County Jail on their original bonds. The pair will return to court on March 13 at 9 a.m. on the felony status docket.

ORIGINAL ARREST STORY HERE.