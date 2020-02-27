Posted: Feb 27, 2020 9:46 AMUpdated: Feb 27, 2020 9:46 AM

Garrett Giles

Two people were hospitalized in fair condition following a two car collision just south of Ramona on U.S. Highway 75 on Wednesday night.

According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a 2016 Ford driven by 80-year-old Everett Butler of Chelsea was eastbound on County Road 3500. It is said that Butler failed to yield to a northbound vehicle when he was crossing the four lanes of Highway 75 at approximately 9:30 p.m.

Shannon Eastman, 49, of Dewey was driving the northbound Hyundai and struck Butler’s eastbound car. Eastman was admitted to the Saint John Medical Center in Tulsa with trunk internal injuries. Butler was uninjured, but his passenger, 79-year-old Judith Forehand of Broken Arrow, was also admitted to the SJMC with a head injury.

The scene was investigated by Trooper Randall Cordero #405 of the Washington County Detachment of Troop L. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the Ramona Fire Department and Bartlesville EMS assisted with the matter.